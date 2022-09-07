Montgomery County authorities are preparing to distribute free potassium iodide tablets to people who live in the area of the Limerick Generating Station.

The tablets will be distributed to anyone who lives, works, or attends school within 10 miles of the plant.

The pill can protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine in radiological emergencies.

Distributions will be held on Thursday, September 15. One will be at the Keystone Fire Company in Boyertown from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Another will be at the Pottstown Health Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.