PHILADELPHIA – Federal authorities say a woman from Montgomery County received more than $11,000 in donations after saying, falsely, that she had brain cancer and needed to go to Australia to get treated.
Vanessa O’Rourke, 32, formerly of Harleysville, was charged by indictment with wire fraud in connection with falsely stating that she had cancer in order to solicit donations, including on GoFundMe, according to a Department of Justice news release.She was last known to be in Queensland, Australia.
From approximately October 2015 through July 2016, O’Rourke said she had a terminal form of brain cancer known as Glioblastoma, according to the release. O’Rourke also allegedly lied about needing to raise money to travel to Australia to receive experimental cancer treatments.
More than 140 people donated a total of $11,740 to O’Rourke’s fundraising campaign, authorities said. The indictment also alleges that while O’Rourke did travel to Australia, she did not receive any cancer treatment while she was there and instead used the donated money for personal expenses, including a variety of leisure activities.