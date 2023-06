HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A busy stretch of roadway in Hatfield had to be shut down while first responders fought back flames on Sunday.

Firefighters were called around 3 p.m. to an auto garage that went up in flames in the 1800 block of Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike).

Crews closed Route 309 in the area while they knocked back the flames.

They had fire hoses stretched across both lanes as they worked.

No one was hurt, and no word on what sparked the fire.