DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – Jean Kwok, an award-winning New York Times and international bestselling Chinese American author, spoke to the Central Bucks Board of School Directors Tuesday night to defend her book "Girl in Translation," and asked that it not be banned from the school libraries.

The book has been challenged by a parent as being inappropriate, which is a permitted right under a school board policy.

Chalfont Borough resident Tracy Suits said she contacted Kwok for a statement, but Kwok instead suggested that she come and speak to the board.

"Unfortunately, if you apply policy 109 as written, this book may have to be removed from our schools, as it contains a sex scene," Suits said. "That equates to about half a page in a 300-page book."

"The submitted challenge dismisses the focus of the book as a deeply touching and inspiring representation of an immigrant mother and daughter," Suits continued. "The challenge dismisses the value of the story, the conflict and the relationships, the perseverance in pursuit of the American dream, the value of family, and reduces the book to half a page of consensual intimacy."

Kwok said she flew in from the Netherlands on Monday to speak to the board in person.

"When I look around Central Bucks, what I see is a community filled with people who care passionately about education and their children," Kwok said. "I am here to ask you: Do I seem like a person who writes pornography?"

Kwok said she has two sons who had school assignments to read "Girl in Translation."

"Would I ever write anything that would cause them to go astray, morally or physically?" she asked. "Would I write porn for my kids as a mother?"

"I understand fear and the desire to protect our children. That is commendable and sacred," Kwok said. "Being a parent is a beautiful and tragic thing because when we do it correctly, our children grow up and they leave us. It is our job to equip them as best we can, to pass on our wisdom, our morals, our hard-earned advice so that when they are without us, they stay safe."

"I am here to tell you that books are one of the most powerful tools we can give to our children," Kwok continued. "A book brings you into the heart and mind of another person. It allows you to see the world in a completely different way — a way that might give you insight, knowledge and experience that you couldn't get otherwise."

Kwok said that in her book of 85,000 words, there are four so-called "curse words," and that the questionable material comes down to some pot smoking, non-detailed kissing and a non-explicit sexual encounter.

"I wrote this novel based on my own life and childhood when I lived in an unheated, vermin-infested apartment in Brooklyn," Kwok said. "This is a book about resilience, compassion and forgiveness. It's about love between daughters and mothers. It's a book of unity, not of division."

"Please don't attack our educators and librarians for their desire to give our children the tools and knowledge to face this difficult world," Kwok said. "Let their voices and those of authors be heard."

Board President Dana Hunter said there has been negative media attention with misinformation regarding the book challenge process.

"The board is not aware of what books are being challenged and by whom," Hunter said. "We know that a list was leaked by an internal source to the media several months back, but the board is not involved in the book-challenge process."

Hunter explained that the review committee is made up of librarians, teachers and administrators.

"My hope is that members of the community do not weaponize this process by submitting challenges with the purpose of contributing to a false narrative," Hunter said. "This creates additional unnecessary work for our staff as a result."

"We had an author speak last month regarding an alleged challenge of their work, and I have read that we should expect future authors," she continued. "While we respect and encourage authors to visit and speak in the district, we would love for your valuable time to be spent addressing our students and staff about the importance of your work."

"Just because a book is challenged does not mean that it will be removed," Hunter added. "A book may be removed for one group, such as elementary, but may be kept for older students. If a book is removed, it is required to be replaced by an age-appropriate book of the same genre. Books also remain in our libraries during the challenge process."

Some speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting ignored Hunter's explanation, and went on to condemn the board for banning books.

Board member Karen Smith said none of the school's library books are obscene or pornographic.

"Our library books are reviewed by teachers, librarians, publishers, library associations — all professionals who are trained to determine age-appropriate reading for students," Smith said. "No one is suggesting that elementary students should be reading the same books as a 17- or 18-year-old. No one."

"If you're standing here in this room, if you're out in the community, if you're on social media, and you are saying that I or any of the other supporters of our library books are advocating for elementary students to read the same books as high school students, you are lying," Smith added.

Several board members interrupted Smith, saying she was making a prepared campaign speech, which caused some heated verbal attacks. Smith is running for re-election to continue representing region 1 on the school board.

Hunter quickly ordered that the meeting return to the prepared agenda.