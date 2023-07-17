UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Crews in Bucks County are still searching for a baby and toddler who were whisked away by rushing floodwaters after severe storms this weekend.

A total of five people have been found dead and the two children are missing after flash flooding Saturday in Upper Makefield Township, authorities said Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. The area of Washington Crossing was hit with what crews are calling "aggressive amounts of rain."

Officials say drivers in the area found themselves trapped.

Three cars were swept away. Inside one of those cars was a family from South Carolina.

Upper Makefield officials say the family was in the area visiting relatives.

The family was on their way to a barbecue Saturday when the severe storm hit and the car was caught in the flash flood on Route 532. The dad grabbed the 4-year-old from the car, and they were able to make it to safety.

The mom and grandmother were trying to rescue the 2-year-old and 9-month-old, but they were all swept away by the floodwaters.

The grandmother survived and was treated at a hospital, but the mom was later found dead. The two young children are still missing, police said.

"We cannot imagine what the family is going through with two beautiful children gone," said Chief Tim Brewer, Upper Makefield Fire Company, in a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Upper Makefield police said a total of seven people were missing in the floodwaters, with five being recovered and the two young children still missing.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said Saturday night that two females and a male died in the flash flooding. At least two of the deaths happened in the area of Crossing Farm Lane and Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township, near Washington Crossing.

Police say crews were able to rescue one woman who was trapped in her vehicle.

Chief Brewer told reporters that the area got about 6 1/2 to 7 inches of rain in 45 minutes.

Police say anyone in the township who has experienced damage to their property or business can call the township Monday and let officials know what damages they have experienced. The number to the township is 215-968-3340.