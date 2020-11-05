PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The votes are still being tabulated with no clear winner in Pennsylvania.
A State Supreme Court ruling says votes post marked for November 3 should be counted, even in the days after the election.
But the Trump campaign wants a closer look at the process.
"We're here this morning because we just got a great ruling from the appellate court. The appellate court just issued an order allowing immediate access for our team to observe the voting process. Immediate access," said former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Trump's top advisors filed a lawsuit in Philadelphia and with the state Wednesday, but followed up with a judge who they say granted them access to where votes were being counted inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center Thursday.
"So our team of 15 people will be headed in right now to observe the vote accounting process. This is very important because as you know they have kept us away 30 to 50 to 100 feet with a barricade," Bondi said.
The team of associates claim the judge's order permits their observance as close as six feet away from those counting ballots, but Philadelphia elections officials weren't so sure that would be possible yet.
The Trump campaign says they'll continue to push for access while former Vice President Joe Biden urges all votes continue to be counted.