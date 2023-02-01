GSK (Glaxo Smith Kline) is not the company it used to be. And that’s a good thing.

The company, with facilities in Collegeville and Valley Forge, Pa., in July separated its Consumer Healthcare business from the GSK Group to form Haleon, an independent listed company. The separation was accomplished by way of a demerger of 80.1% of GSK’s 68% holding in the Consumer Healthcare business to GSK shareholders.

GSK ended up with over a 100% increase in earnings per share for the year, thanks to the demerger. Shareholders were also left with a much stronger core pharmaceutical business that delivered strong increases in all important financial measurements.

The demerger was a strategic triumph for Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, GSK, who faced strong pressure from a few hostile hedge funds to abandon the strategy. She took the victory in stride, commenting in a statement: “2022 was a landmark year for GSK delivering the step change in performance we committed to, driven by strong growth in specialty medicines and vaccines, including record sales for Shingrix. At the same time, we continue to build a stronger portfolio and pipeline based on infectious diseases and the science of the immune system, including our potential new RSV vaccine.”

After three years with the world focused on COVID-19, GSK said it does not anticipate any significant COVID-19 pandemic-related sales or operating profit in 2023. In 2022 sales of COVID-19 solutions were £2.4 billion. However, the company noted it continues to discuss future opportunities to support governments, health care systems, and patients whereby its COVID-19 solutions can address the emergence of any new COVID-19 variant of concern.

2022 sales

Sales growth in 2022 reflected strong performance in all three product groups while sales growth in the fourth quarter was impacted by an unfavorable comparison due to strong sales of COVID-19 solutions in fourth quarter 2021. Sales grew 10% at CER (constant exchange rates) in 2022 and 9% at CER in quarter four 2022 excluding COVID-19 solutions sales.

Specialty Medicines included £2.309 billion sales of Xevudy, and double-digit growth of all therapy areas in 2022. Specialty Medicines also saw double digit growth in all therapy areas in the fourth quarter excluding COVID-19 solutions. Specialty Medicines growth in 2022, GSK claims, was driven by consistent growth in all therapy areas.

Total Specialty Medicines sales in the quarter were £2.681 billion down 11% at CER reflecting strong Xevudy sales in the fourth quarter of the previous year. Specialty Medicines, excluding sales of Xevudy, were £8.960 billion up 15% at CER in 2022 and £2.556 billion, up 21% at CER in the quarter.

Vaccines growth in 2022, GSK said, reflected strong Shingrix performance with sales over £3.0 billion, partially offset by higher pandemic adjuvant sales in 2021. Vaccines sales grew 17% at CER for the year and 9% at CER in the fourth quarter, excluding pandemic adjuvant sales.

GSK commented that in 2022, General Medicines reflected the post pandemic recovery of the antibiotics market and strong performance of Trelegy in respiratory indications across all regions. During the fourth quarter the impact of generic competition in the U.S. and other markets was offset by Trelegy growth in respiratory and the recovery of the antibiotic market.

Operating profit

In 2022 total operating profit from continuing operations was £6.433 billion compared with £4.357 billion in 2021. This included the £0.9 billion upfront income received from a settlement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., increased profits on sales growth of 13% at CER and fair value gains on investments.

Adjusted operating profit for 2022 was £8.151 billion, 14% higher at CER than 2021. Fourth quarter total operating profit from continuing operations was £1.868 billion compared with £492 million in the same quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating profit for the quarter was £1.595 billion, 5% higher at CER than fourth quarter 2021.

Earnings per share

GSK reported total EPS from continuing operations was 110.8 pence compared with 82.9 pence in 2021. This primarily reflected the £0.9 billion upfront income received from the settlement with Gilead, increased profits from sales growth and fair value gains on investments.

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was 139.7 pence compared with 110.3 pence in 2021. Operating leverage from strong sales growth, beneficial product mix and lower inventory adjustments and write-offs, higher royalty income and a lower effective tax rate was partly offset by increased investment behind launches, higher supply chain, freight and distribution costs and higher non-controlling interests.

Quarter four 2022 total EPS from continuing operations was 37.2 pence compared with 10.6 pence in quarter four 2021. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was 25.8 pence compared with 23.6 pence the previous year.

News from the pipeline

GSK currently has 69 vaccines and medicines in the pipeline. Two-thirds of its development portfolio targets infectious disease and HIV.

Major highlights from 2022 include the launch of Apretude, the first and only long-acting injectable for HIV prevention according to GSK. Cabenuva, a co-packaged antiretroviral medication for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, received U.S. regulatory approval for every two-month dosing.

The company made regulatory submissions in the U.S., Europe and Japan for a vaccine to treat older adults with RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus). In addition, a Phase III study for Gepotidacin was stopped early due to efficacy in treating patients with uncomplicated UTI (Urinary Tract Infection).

2023 guidance

“We enter 2023 with good momentum, underpinning confidence in our ambitious sales and profit outlooks for 2026,” Walmsley noted. “This momentum, together with further targeted business development, means GSK will also be in a strong position to deliver growth from 2026 onwards.”

GSK noted that all expectations and full-year growth rates exclude any contributions from COVID-19 solutions. Sales are expected to increase between 6 to 8%. Adjusted operating profit is expected to increase between 10 to 12%.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to increase between 12 to 15%. Due to the phasing of quarterly results in 2022, GSK expects sales and adjusted operating profit growth to be slightly lower in the first half of 2023 and somewhat higher in the second half, relative to full-year expectations. Despite the recovery of healthcare systems, uncertain economic conditions prevail across many markets in which GSK operates and the company continues to expect to see variability in performance between quarters.

Specialty Medicines are expected to increase mid to high single-digit % in sales. Vaccines are expected to increase mid-teens % in sales while General Medicines are expected to have a slight decrease in sales.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to increase between 12 to 15% at CER reflecting favorable net finance costs and non-controlling interests plus an expected lower tax rate, at around 15%.

GSK plc, formerly GlaxoSmithKline plc, is a British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with global headquarters in London, England. It was established in 2000 by a merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham.