Beam topping ceremony marks milestone in Grand View Hospital expansion

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. – Grand View Health celebrated a milestone Monday morning when construction crews placed the final steel beam atop the structure that will house a new six-story patient care pavilion at the health system’s flagship Grand View Hospital.
In the days prior to the ceremony, hundreds of Grand View Health employees signed the beam, and many of those employees gathered in the Human Resources parking lot at the hospital Monday morning to watch the festivities, according to a news release from Grand View Health, a community health system in Sellersville.
A small tree was affixed to the beam as a symbol of luck.
“Today is another major step in strengthening the level of care we will provide to people in our community,” said Mark Horne, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Grand View Health.
“To see how far we’ve come in such a brief time is remarkable.”
When complete in 2023, the 190,000-square-foot pavilion will include 52 private patient rooms, according to the news release. Twenty-six of those rooms will be designed to accommodate Intensive Care Unit or Progressive Care Unit levels of care and will be capable of enhanced airflow for use with infectious diseases such as COVID-19.
The pavilion will also include:
· A new Emergency Department with 28 treatment rooms and two trauma bays
· Ten operating rooms (OR) including four hybrid ORs for both surgical and interventional procedures
· A new cardiac catherization laboratory and diagnostic imaging technology
· A rooftop helipad
· A two-level lobby filled with natural light, seating, a café with outdoor dining and a gift shop
· A new entrance with a covered drop-off
· Waiting areas designed for privacy and comfort
“Just one month ago, Grand View Hospital officially became an accredited Level II Trauma Center,” says Doug Hughes, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer at Grand View Health. “Now, we’re on our way to completing a hospital campus that will help us deliver an even higher level of care for everyone who needs it.”
Grand View Health says the total projected cost for the expansion is $197 million. Partners in the project include architectural firm Ballinger and construction management firm LF Driscoll Healthcare.
Last week, Grand View Health announced a capital campaign, called This Is Us Together, that will help support what is the largest expansion in the health system’s history. The campaign goal is $14 million, with the balance to be covered through bonds.