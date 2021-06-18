POTTSTOWN, Pa. | An interesting new visitor turned plenty of heads Friday morning in Montgomery County.
The people enjoying their meals at Grumpy's Handcarved Sandwiches took pictures and video of a bear just a few feet from the shop in the 100 block of East High Street in Pottstown.
They say they saw the bear around 9, and witnesses say he wandered around the street for a bit, before taking off.
There have been a string of bear sightings in the region lately, according to county officials.
Earlier this week, witnesses told 69 News bears were spotted making tracks in Lehigh and Bucks counties.
Authorities say they have still not found the bear.