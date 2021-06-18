thumbnail_PXL_20210615_164438525.MP_2.jpg

POTTSTOWN, Pa. | An interesting new visitor turned plenty of heads Friday morning in Montgomery County.

The people enjoying their meals at Grumpy's Handcarved Sandwiches took pictures and video of a bear just a few feet from the shop in the 100 block of East High Street in Pottstown.

They say they saw the bear around 9, and witnesses say he wandered around the street for a bit, before taking off.

There have been a string of bear sightings in the region lately, according to county officials.

Earlier this week, witnesses told 69 News bears were spotted making tracks in Lehigh and Bucks counties.

Authorities say they have still not found the bear.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.