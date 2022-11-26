BENSALEM, Pa. -- On Friday, November 25, 2022, the Bensalem Police arrested a 16-year-old for homicide.

Police had received a call from a mother whose daughter received a video chat from the juvenile male.

In the chat, the juvenile male stated that he had just killed someone and showed an image of the crime scene. He also asked the daughter for help with the disposal of the body.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a deceased juvenile female with an apparent gunshot wound.

The juvenile male, who had fled the scene, was found and arrested.