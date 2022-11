BENSALEM, Pa. -- The Bensalem juvenile who was arrested on November 25, 2022 for homicide has been charged as an adult.

Joshua Cooper, 16, was arrested after he did an Instagram video chat with a friend, confessing to murder and asking for help to dispose of the body.

He was charged as an adult with the following crimes: criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

He was denied bail and sent to the Edison Juvenile Detention Center.