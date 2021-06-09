BENSALEM TWP., Pa. - Police say a man from Bucks County harassed and threatened girls via a social media app.
The Bensalem Township Police Department received a report in October 2020 that a juvenile was being harassed and threatened via the social media app Snapchat. An unknown person threatened to post naked pictures of the juvenile if she did not send more naked pictures to the unknown subject, according to a township police department news release.
In February 2021, Snapchat provided a specific IP address that was used by the person who attempted to extort the juvenile, and Bensalem Detectives were then able to determine that the IP address was associated with a residence at 3685 Skyline Drive in Bensalem Township, township police said.
Bensalem Detectives responded to that address in March 2021 and made contact with 25-year-old Ian Pisarchuk. Pisarchuk admitted to using Snapchat to communicate with girls and said he had been “forceful,” according to the news release.
A forensic examination of his cell phone revealed several photographs and videos of naked females, township police said, some of whom have been identified as juveniles.
Authorities say Pisarchuk would contact the females and tell them he had naked pictures of them and if they did not send him more videos and pictures, he threatened to post their pictures online, according to the news release. As a result of Pisarchuk’s threats and extortion techniques, some of the females sent him more videos in fear that he would post videos or naked pictures of them online, police said.
Bensalem Police executed a search warrant at the residence of Ian Pisarchuk's residence in June. Several electronic devices were seized.
Pisarchuck was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges, including sexual extortion, enticing a minor to produce child pornography, possession of child pornography, stalking, and terroristic threats.
Bail was set at ten percent of $2 million. Pisarchuk was sent to Bucks County Prison.
District Attorney Matt Weintraub and the Bensalem Police Department say there may be more victims out there, either at the hands of Pisarchuk, or committed by someone else. Police are asking anyone who has been the victim of “sextortion” or knows somebody who has to come forward.
Anyone with information relating to the investigation is urged to contact the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719.