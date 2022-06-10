BENSALEM, Pa. - The man who admitted to killing a Bensalem chiropractor will spend at least 37 years behind bars.
Dr. James Sowa, 64, was found in November 2020 inside his office, which he ran out of his home in the 3000 block of Hulmeville Road, beaten to death.
Joseph O'Boyle, 23, of Bensalem entered an open guilty plea two weeks ago. He was convicted Friday of 3rd-degree murder and sentenced to 37 to 74 years in state prison.
O'Boyle pleaded guilty to criminal homicide generally, criminal trespassing and possession of an instrument of crime.
O’Boyle had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a Bensalem detective investigating the homicide.
An investigation found that O'Boyle entered the chiropractic office without an appointment and attacked Dr. Sowa by hitting him three times on the back of the head with a blunt object, with two of those strikes fracturing his skull.
While Dr. Sowa was incapacitated on the floor, O'Boyle repeatedly struck Dr. Sowa's jaw area with a blunt object or rammed his jaw area with a blunt object. Those blows caused Dr. Sowa's death, officials report.
Dr. Sowa was found in the kitchen, but blood was found throughout the home and in his personal business office.
Records showed O'Boyle had been a patient of his in September 2020. O’Boyle’s relatives said O'Boyle was upset about the treatment he received that day for jaw pain, telling them he wanted to sue Dr. Sowa for making his pain worse.