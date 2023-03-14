DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. – Berks County fire crews helped put out a fire at a metals company in neighboring Montgomery County.
They responded to a fire in the 600 block of County Line Road in Douglass Township. That's the site of Global Advanced Metals, just outside Berks.
Montgomery County Emergency Communications says crews initially thought it was a hazmat situation.
According to the company website, the Montgomery County location of Global Advanced Metals is the "only fully integrated producer of tantalum and niobium in the United States."
It further says the site manufactures "tantalum capacitor-grade powder, including proprietary high-voltage products, as well as metallurgical products of tantalum, niobium and their alloys."
No injuries were reported Tuesday.