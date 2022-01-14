A man already facing multiple burglary and attempted sexual assault charges in Northampton County is now being charged for an alleged assault in Montgomery County.
Clement Swaby, 35, of Bethlehem, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and multiple counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Swaby is currently in prison on charges of burglary, alleged rape, and attempted sexual assault regarding multiple cases in Easton and Bethlehem, the DA's office said.
The latest charges stem from an alleged assault on Sept. 6, 2019 in West Conshohocken. On Sept. 7, 2019, West Conshohocken police received a call from a sexual assault victim, who reported she was sexually assaulted at her friend’s house sometime after 3:30 a.m., in the 100 block of Moorehead Avenue in the borough of West Conshohocken, the Northampton County DA's office said.
The woman said she fell asleep by herself on her friend’s couch in the living room, when she was awoken by a man, Swaby, walking toward her from the back of the house, according to the news release. Authorities say Swaby forced himself on the victim while she was half asleep and intoxicated. Despite the victim’s numerous requests asking him to stop, Swaby assaulted her, the DA's office said.
Through investigation, police identified the man as Clement Swaby, and determined he was the operator of the Lyft vehicle the victim and her friend used to get home the night of the incident, according to the DA's office.
Police also sent the victim’s clothes for DNA testing to the Pennsylvania State Police Lab in Bethlehem. On August 30, 2021, West Conshohocken police received the results, which confirmed Swaby’s DNA was found on the victim’s clothing, as his DNA was already in the national database from his previous arrest, the DA's office said.
“This is now the fourth sexual offense case for which Swaby is charged, with another pending in Orange County, Florida. As such, it is imperative we continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute all complaints regarding this alleged serial sex offender. I thank the West Conshohocken police for their diligent work on this case,” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said.