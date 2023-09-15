FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. — A 72-year-old Bethlehem woman was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Franconia Township, Montgomery County.

Police said the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Mininger Road, which is near the Milburn Court intersection.

Police said Paula Ann Wilson was driving her Ford Explorer, with her 7-year-old granddaughter in the car, when she was involved in a crash with a Dodge Challenger driven by a 20-year-old Hatfield man.

The man got out of the Dodge on his own, but Wilson was transported to Grand View Hospital, where she died of her injuries. A small fire ignited in the Dodge but was quickly extinguished, according to police.

Police said Wilson's granddaughter was also taken to the hospital "for observation."

According to police, witnesses reported that the man's Dodge was traveling west on Miniger Road "at a high rate of speed" when it struck Wilson as she was exiting a residential driveway.

Mininger Road was closed for about four hours after the crash — which remains under investigation.