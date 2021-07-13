PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Delivering a passionate and forceful speech in Philadelphia Tuesday, President Joe Biden condemned the Republican-proposed voting reform legislation sweeping the country.
"This broad assault against voting rights is not unprecedented, it's taking on new and literally pernicious forms," Biden said.
As states across the country push to change current voting laws, President Biden says, what we saw during the 2020 election was a preview of what's to come.
"As much as people know they're screwing around with the election process I don't think that most people think that this is about who gets to count what vote counts," Biden said.
That's why he is pushing his bill H.R.1 For the People Act.
He says he and Vice President Kamala Harris are working to bring people together to protect the right to vote and democracy.
Pennsylvania lawmakers say their plan doesn't work here.
"States should be able to have laws that make sense on governing elections. The president is trying to wipe out the state election laws and have one law for the entire country," said Pennsylvania Sen. David Argall.
Argall wasn't the only one speaking out against the president's remarks.
Sen. Pat Toomey released this statement saying in part:
"Suggesting that election integrity measures such as voter ID and prohibitions on ballot harvesting are reminiscent of Jim Crow is false, offensive, and trivializes a dark period of actual systemic racism in parts of America."