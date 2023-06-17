After his tour of the I-95 construction, President Biden kicked off his re-election campaign with a rally.

Biden addressed a group of union workers in Philadelphia.

The President has long relied on union support to support him over the years.

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations is the largest labor group in the country, and they've already endorsed Biden for a second term.

"And I'm more, excuse me for getting a little emotional, I'm more honored by your endorsement than you can imagine. Coming this early it's going to make a gigantic difference in this campaign," said Biden.

The AFLCIO represents twelve and a half million members and 60 affiliated unions.

This is the earliest it has ever endorsed a candidate for President.