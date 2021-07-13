The president is expected to make a major announcement about voting rights during a visit to Philadelphia on Tuesday.
His trip comes as Republicans in several states, including Pennsylvania, work to reform elections.
President Joe Biden's visit to Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon is expected to be brief, though his speech is expected to make a strong statement on where he stands.
"The access of people across the country to vote is going to be a fight of his presidency," said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.
Air Force One is set to land at Philadelphia International Airport shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, and shortly after that, Biden plans to give a long-awaited speech on voting rights.
"It is about voting in Pennsylvania and about who is going to be the next senator, that's why he's here," said Tim Blessing, Ph.D., history and political science professor at Alvernia University.
Blessing says it's more than Biden putting out a message to the American people.
He says it's a calculated move as Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring.
"The Senate race is going to be very close. Joe Biden wants to stir up, and that's his job to get voters on his side, to motivate them," Blessing said.
The speech is expected to focus on the action to protect the constitutional right to vote, largely under Biden's For the People Act.
Though there's no compromise across party lines, as states attempt to reform the voting process.
"The advocates of the policies that are being put forth in the states are claiming that they want to secure the elections, make them more secure and less likely to fraud," said Chris Borick, of Muhlenberg College.
But Democrats don't see it the same.
"This all is designed, I believe, to make it harder for you to vote so that you don't vote," said Vice President Kamala Harris.
Former President Donald Trump has said in a statement, though, that the reason Biden has chosen Philadelphia is largely in part to stop the forensic audit some Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate are calling for, following what he says was a corrupt election. Trump says his visit is a joke.