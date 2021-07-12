PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - President Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia on Tuesday to call out those who claim the 2020 election was rigged, and lay out a moral case for voting rights, according to the White House.
“Expanding the right to vote. The access to people across the country to vote is going to be a fight of his presidency,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
Biden's trip to Pennsylvania comes as Republicans in several states, like Texas, attempt to reform the voting process.
“The advocates of the policies that are being put forth in the states are claiming that they want to secure the elections, make them more secure and less likely to fraud,” Muhlenberg College political science professor Chris Borick said.
However, critics argue that the efforts are designed to suppress voting.
“This all is designed, I believe, to make it harder for you to vote so that you don't vote,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.
“A disorderly election was followed by confusion and distrust that remains today,” Pa. Sen. Doug Mastriano said.
Mastriano wants what he calls a forensic investigation of the 2020 general and 2021 primary elections.
Borick says it's an effort to restore faith in the state's voting system.
"It's simply to review what happened. Are the results accurate,” Sen. Mastriano said.
The state legislature has also held a number of hearings on voter process issues in Pennsylvania.
Borick says some introduced proposals to change the voting system, “including a voter ID law that would be part of elections in the United States and some other limits on the procedures that could be used in terms of voting by mail,” Borick said.