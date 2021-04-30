PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - On a mode of transportation President Joe Biden got quite accustomed to during his time in Washington, Amtrak trains served as the back drop for his visit to Philadelphia.
"Amtrak's been a big part of my life. I've been riding Amtrak for almost as long as there's been an Amtrak and I've come to see that Amtrak doesn't just take us from one place to another but it opens up enormous possibilities," Biden said.
The president is proposing investing billions in passenger and freight rail. Additionally, Amtrak is proposing a multi-billion dollar plan to get Reading and other cities connected by 2036.
"Your vision calls for a new intercity rail service, up to 160 previously unserved communities being connected. Think of what it will mean for opportunity if we can connect Milwaukee to Green Bay to Madison. Scranton and Allentown to New York."
Amtrak's line would link Reading to the nationwide rail system through the various connections available.
Overall, Republican critics say his plan doesn't put enough money into traditional infrastructure and is wasteful.
A Republican National Committee spokesperson called his latest trip part of an "Anywhere But the Border" tour, ignoring what Republicans say is a crisis.
Meanwhile, President Biden says he believes the rail plans could reshape the country.
"What this means is that towns and cities that were in danger of being left out and left behind will be back in the game. It means families won't have to sacrifice the cost of living or quality of access to opportunity that sometimes only occurs if they live in a big city," Biden said.