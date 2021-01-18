PHILADELPHIA - Monday marks the 35th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The federal holiday was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1986. In 1994, President Bill Clinton made it a national day of service, remembering King's dedication to the advancement of civil rights using nonviolent civil disobedience.

Many usually visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall in D.C., but due to the pandemic and other security restrictions, celebrations will be held differently this year.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife will volunteer in Philadelphia for the day of service.

The inaugural committee is promoting volunteering activities as part of the day.

The Bidens will be helping out at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in the city.

Biden will also be meeting with advisers on Monday.

