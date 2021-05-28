Bill Cosby
Mark Makela

Bill Cosby has been denied parole for a number of reasons, including that he didn't complete institutional programs.

The state board turned down his attempt earlier this month.

Other reasons are that Cosby hasn't developed a parole release plan and that he received a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections.

Cosby's spokesperson isn't surprised by the denial, but says Cosby continues to proclaim his innocence and is hopeful his conviction will be vacated.

Cosby is serving a 3-10 year sentence in a state prison in Montgomery County after a jury in 2018 convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004. He was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

