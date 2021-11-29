PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision that overturned Bill Cosby’s conviction.
In a petition filed Monday, they wrote that courts should not equate a supposed promise made by a former prosecutor to lifetime immunity. They believe the Pennsylvania Supreme Court erred when it overturned Cosby’s conviction in June and released the 84-year-old actor from prison.
The state’s high court says Cosby relied on a promise he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony that was later used against him.
Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He spent nearly three years in prison.
"The United States Supreme Court does not typically interfere with the rulings of a State’s high court unless it conflicts with the decisions of other state high courts or our federal court of appeals. This is a pathetic last-ditch effort that will not prevail," said Andrew Wyatt, who works with a public relations firm that represents Cosby.