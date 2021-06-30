CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. - Bill Cosby acknowledges on-lookers as he makes his way into his Cheltenham Township home, shortly after being released from a Montgomery County prison.
The 83-year-old was released from prison, after the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of vacating the sentence over what it calls "a procedural issue," not the facts of the case.
As it turns out, it happened because of an agreement made decades ago by former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor, who said he would not charge Cosby. Although there's no evidence of that in writing, it stood up in court.
Former victim advocate Jennifer Storm says she and others close to the case had not been expecting this, but it doesn't change the facts, nor exonerate Bill Cosby.
"At the end of the day it just does not remove the justice that they received when a jury convicted him. The facts of this case remain what hey were the day that he was convicted," Storm said.
Cosby's lawyers linked arms with him as they approached a group of cameras at his home.
Though Cosby didn't utter a word, "well, he is extremely happy to be home and looks forward to reuniting with his wife and his children. Obviously this has been a hard three years for this entire family," said one of his lawyers when Cosby arrived at his home.