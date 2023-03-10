In a bid to safeguard the drinking water, state wildlife, and restoration sites across the Delaware River watershed, Senators and Representatives have reintroduced the Delaware River Basin Conservation Reauthorization Act (DRBCA).

The legislation, which enjoys bipartisan support, was reintroduced by Senator Tom Carper (D-DE), Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), and Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA).

The DRBCA aims to expand equity in the Delaware River Basin by providing underserved rural and urban communities better access to funding for important water quality and conservation measures.

This new version of the bill modifies key program elements to complement other federal investments in fighting environmental burdens faced by communities throughout the Delaware River Watershed.

The bill marks a critical step towards improving water quality, protecting sensitive ecosystems, reducing flooding, and mitigating the effects of climate change across the Delaware River Basin.

The basin, which spans from upstate New York down to the Delaware Bay, is an important natural resource for the region.