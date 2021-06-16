PERKASIE, Pa. - Police and residents in a Bucks County town are on the lookout for a black bear.
A driver reported hitting a small bear in Perkasie Wednesday morning, police said. The bear fled after being hit on Ridge Road near Branch Valley Fish and Game, but there was evidence the bear may have been injured.
Perkasie police had received several reports of a black bear moving through the borough Tuesday night.
The first reported two bears around 8:20 p.m., then subsequent sightings only saw one bear. Most sightings were concentrated in the area between Guth Elementary School and Blooming Glen Road, police said.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission was notified of the sightings Tuesday night and the accident Wednesday morning.
Authorities warned the public to not approach, try to feed or harass a bear, but to report any sightings to police.