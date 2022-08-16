HATBORO, Pa. - August is Black Business Month, dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses.

Tuesday, in Montgomery County, some of those business owners sat down with Congresswoman Madeleine Dean about the challenges they face after being hit hard by COVID. Black-owned businesses were hit especially hard and are still recovering.

The sit-down took place at Nutz About Popcorn in Hatboro, Montgomery County, where the conversation quickly moved to labor issues. The event was hosted by Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses Voices. The 10,000 Small Businesses Program partners with 15 community colleges across the country on a 12-week course focused on business growth. One of those colleges is the Community College of Philadelphia, which has graduated more than 700 people alone.

"Pre-COVID I had 12 [employees], now I'm down to two. It's been rough," said owner Lynette Smith. She says it's been impossible to compete with companies like Amazon and McDonalds, who are paying a high rate.

"I have had to turn down business and business opportunities because I don't have the staff to be able to support us as a business owner," Smith said.

“I do accept subsidy, but I can’t find and retain enough workforce - which are black females in particular- particularly because I’m an underserved market. I did start a 401k but I still can’t compete with the Weises and the Amazons," said Kym Ramsey, owner of The Willow School.

“It’s not over. I’m still grappling with the labor force," said Cassandra Bennett, owner of ComForCare Home Care of Montgomery County.

"The other piece is immigration. Why aren't we making sense of our immigration policy, and employing those who are here who want to contribute to American society in a justifiable, legal pathway," Congresswoman Dean said.

Other challenges include access to child care and, of course, inflation.

"I have a 10 percent surcharge just to try to give us a cushion and I did it as a surcharge so I wouldn't have to permanently increase my prices, but now I see that it's going to have to be more permanent," Smith said.

Ramsey says most of the kids at the Willow School are unvaccinated, which means she's still shelling out cash for PPE and other protocols on top of increased costs: “So we’re not getting any more relief for COVID protocols like we used to. We used to get donations, but that cost is still there."

As well as a lack of access to capital, particularly for minority-owned businesses.

"Why is it access to capital is pretty routinely rejected among small business owners, Black women for example? How do we make more equitable this system of financing?," Dean said.

"We're small businesses, but we're big businesses in our community, and if people would see us as big business and then look at the number they're giving us - it's not big. So, I think that it's the way that they structure the programs," Ramsey said.