WARWICK TWP., Pa. — From riding to writing, Chester County teen Payton Ridenour lives and breathes BMX.
"It's all I do, really," said Ridenour. "It takes up all my time, between working on that track, traveling, training, and racing."
The 18-year-old from Warwick Township, near Pottstown, recently published an A-to-Z children's book to inspire the younger generation interested in BMX. It's an idea she got from her aunt.
Ridenour wrote the initial draft almost 10 years ago.
"I found it on the computer last year during quarantine and I said, 'Hey, this would be a super cool idea. Maybe we should try and make it a thing," Ridenour recalled.
Several rewrites later, she perfected it, and a Kickstarter campaign helped make it a reality. Ridenour raised more than her $10,000 goal, which went toward illustrations and getting everything printed.
"It goes through all the letters of the alphabet, and it all pertains to something BMX related," she explained.
Ridenour started riding when she was only 5. Her dad introduced her to BMX, and she took to it right away. They built a training track in their backyard, which she rides as often as possible.
Ridenour has been competing for years and is bringing a fresh take to what was once a male-dominated sport.
"There's so many talented girls, and we all try to do things that no one's ever really done before and try to have the skills that all the guys have," she said. "What's cool about BMX is it's an individual sport, so there's always ways that you can progress and kind of all the weight is on your shoulders."
Now, a 7-time national champion, she has her sights set even higher.
"This is my first year as a professional, and my goal is to go to the Olympics," said Ridenour.
She said there is one spot up for grabs in the Tokyo Olympics this year. It will be determined by how she does at some upcoming World Cups in Italy and Colombia next month.