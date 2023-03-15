PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia's iconic Boathouse Row is about to go dark for the next several months.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy announced Wednesday that it has partnered with the city's parks and recreation department to replace the lights that adorn the 15 historic buildings along the southern end of the Schuylkill River.

The $2.1-million project, which is expected to take eight months to complete, will upgrade the existing system to address rising maintenance costs as well as significant connectivity challenges, regular power outages, and mounting issues, officials said.

The new system will include updated technology and durable housing boxes to protect it from weather and wildlife damage. Once complete, the system will feature 6,400 individual LED lights with 16 million color combinations.

Funds to replace the lights and underwrite the lighting project were provided by the Joanna McNeil Trust and the city of Philadelphia.

"We are so grateful to Joanna McNeil Lewis for her steadfast support of this project and her unwavering commitment to ensuring its successful completion," Maura McCarthy, the conservancy's CEO, said in a news release. "To have such a dedicated champion for this Philadelphia landmark is an extraordinary gift for our city."

The project is scheduled to get underway next Monday, March 20. The relighting of Boathouse Row is planned for the end of 2023.

The lights were introduced in 1979 and upgraded to LED in 2005. The lighting system was last refurbished in 2016.