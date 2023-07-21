U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County believe the body of one of the two missing children, swept away in flood waters over the weekend, has been found.

Philadelphia Police reported the body of a 2-year-old girl was found along the Delaware River in Philadelphia just after 5 p.m. on Friday in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Upper Makefield Township Police and the Upper Makefield Fire Department held a press conference Friday night and confirmed the body is believed to be that of 2-year-old Matilda "Mattie" Sheils. Brewer says the clothing on the body found in Philadelphia matches the description of Mattie.

A 9-1-1 call to police is what led Philadelphia Police to find the body of the child near 3900 Delaware Avenue, Upper Makefield Fire Department Chief Tim Brewer said during the news conference Friday.

The body was found 32 miles away from where Sheils went missing, said Brewer. An autopsy will be conducted on Saturday.

Two children went missing after being swept in the flood waters in Bucks County on Saturday.

Upper Makefield Township Police and other search and effort teams have been searching Mattie and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils since Saturday.

The brother and sister have been missing since the car they were in was hit by flood waters on Washington Crossing Road. Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley of South Carolina, was killed.

The other three family members in their car - the kids' dad, 4-year-old brother and grandmother - managed to escape safely.

Officials are still searching for the body of 9-month-old Conrad Sheils. Search efforts will continue Saturday with dive efforts, officials confirm.

Weather hampered search efforts for the two young kids on multiple days. Fog and expected storms kept dive teams from searching.

A GoFundMe was created to collect money for the Sheils family.

The family is asking for privacy at this difficult time.

Four other people were drowned in the flood waters over the weekend in Bucks County. They are

- Enzo Depiero, 78, from Newtown Township

- Linda Depiero, 74, from Newtown Township

- Yuko Love, 64, from Newtown Township

- Susan Barnhart, 53, from Titusville NJ