PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Officials in Philadelphia have announced when footage from a fatal police-involved shooting earlier this week will be released.
Body camera footage and 911 audio from the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to a news release from the mayor's office.
"Philadelphians are experiencing an immense amount of pain, and significant unrest persists throughout the entire city," the mayor's office said.
"The collective hope of our local government and the Wallace family is that releasing the recordings on November 4 will provide enough time to calm tensions and for the recordings to be released in the most constructive manner possible."
Wallace was wielding a knife during a mental health crisis when he was shot by police Monday. Protests as well as violence and looting have erupted across west Philadelphia and the city's Port Richmond neighborhood since the shooting.
Philadelphia police are promising a full and complete investigation of the incident.
The Pennsylvania National Guard has arrived in the city. The Guard arrived Friday and is currently set to remain in the city through next week. The mayor’s office said the city requested that the guard help with “the current situation and election preparation.”
A wake and funeral for Wallace has been scheduled for Nov. 7.