UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - The body found Friday in the Delaware River in Philadelphia was confirmed to be the missing 2-year-old girl swept away by flooding in Bucks County last week, her family and police confirmed.

The girl, Matilda "Mattie" Sheils, was found around 5 p.m. Friday in the river near 3900 Delaware Avenue – 32 miles from where she disappeared. Police said Friday that the clothing found on the girl's body matched the description of Mattie.

Mattie was swept away with her 9-month-old brother, Conrad, last weekend when the Sheils family's car was hit by floodwaters on Washington Crossing Road in Upper Makefield Township. Police are still searching for Conrad and will resume diving operations on Saturday.

The children's mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley of South Carolina, was killed by flooding in the car. The other three family members – the children's father, 4-year-old brother and grandmother – managed to escape the car safely.

A GoFundMe created for the family has raised more than $200,000 as of Saturday morning.