BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - The body of a man was found on the shore of the Delaware River in Bucks County Monday.

The body is thought to be that of a man who went missing in the Delaware River at the 6600 block of Radcliffe Street in Bristol Township the evening of June 27, according to a news release from the Bucks County Coroner's Office.

The body was found on the shore of the river in Bristol Township at the 6200 block of 6206 Radcliffe Street Monday, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner's office said he was wearing a gray, green, and tan camouflage zip up hoody with gray sweatpants, and black sneakers. His identity and race are currently unknown.

His identity and the cause and manner of his death continue to be under investigation, the coroner's office said.

We are asking anyone with information to contact the Bristol Township Police Department at 267-812-3000 or the Bucks County Coroner’s Office at 267-880-5040.