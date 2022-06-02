QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A popular quick-serve restaurant chain that specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken will open its first Lehigh Valley area location – and just second in Pennsylvania, officials say.
A restaurant building taking shape at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309), Quakertown, will be a Bojangles, according to Ganaway Contracting, which is building the structure.
The site – across the road and slightly south of John’s Plain and Fancy Diner – previously held another building that was home to various restaurants over the years, including, most recently, Tom’s All American BBQ which opened in 2019.
The nearest Bojangles location is more than 35 miles away, at 3215 N. 5th St., in Muhlenberg Twp. That’s the chain’s only other Pennsylvania location, according to its website.
Ganaway said construction started on March 16, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 1.
Quakertown Building and Zoning Officer Doug Wilhelm said the project was approved about two years ago.
Bojangles was founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., and has 780 locations.
Its menu is topped by hand-breaded bone-in chicken, boneless chicken offerings, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches and Cajun chicken filet served between biscuits.
It also is famous for its made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches and fixins, or sides, seasoned fries, dirty rice, Cajun pinto beans, green beans, macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes and gravy.
It also serves salads, home-style chicken tender combos and family meals, and for dessert Bo-berry and cinnamon biscuits.
The chain even sells breakfast offerings all day. They include Cajun filet, bacon, egg and cheese, and Pimento cheese biscuits and Southern gravy biscuit combos.