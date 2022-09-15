SKIPPACK TWP., Pa. - Multiple bomb technicians were injured Thursday after an explosion that happened during a training exercise at a state prison in Skippack Township, Montgomery County.

FBI Philadelphia was holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners Thursday morning when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, wounding bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia, according to a statement from the FBI.

Three Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were among the injured, according to a news release from the county. One of the deputies was injured and airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. Two other deputies from the county were injured and being treated at Paoli Hospital.

No word on how many other technicians from the other agencies were hurt or the extent of their injuries. All have been transported to area hospitals for treatment.

A large police presence swarmed the prison, and video showed two medical helicopters at the scene. There was also a charred car on the prison grounds.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police will jointly investigate the cause of the detonation.