NEW BRITAIN, Pa. - A 9-year-old boy was found dead in a pond in Bucks County.

Emergency responders were called to Vaux and Hickory drives in New Britain, just outside of Doylestown, around 6 p.m. Monday for a missing boy, according to Central Bucks Regional police.

A boy's bicycle with a fishing pole next to it were seen by the pond, but the boy was nowhere to be found.

A dive team responded to the scene and found the 9-year-old in the water, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m., officials say.

Police are asking anyone who saw the boy at the pond or who may have information to contact them at 215-345-4143.