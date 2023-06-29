HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A boy has died after being hit by a car on Route 309 in Montgomery County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hatfield Township, near the Colmar train station, township police say.

The juvenile tried to cross Route 309 through traffic when he was hit by the northbound car, police say. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Authorities did not release his name or age.

Police closed Route 309 for a short time after the accident, then again early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 215-855-0903 or email abaker@hatfield.org.