UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. - First responders in Montgomery County free a child who was hanging by his neck on a rope ladder.

It happened at Thrillz Adventure Park.

Police, EMS and fire personnel from Upper Merion Township were called to the park around 1:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The eight-year-old boy accidentally got caught in the rope.

He was unresponsive at one point, but regained consciousness and started talking to first responders.

He was taken to the hospital to get checked out.