New Hanover Twp. motorcycle crash

NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A man from Berks County died after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Montgomery County over the weekend.

Patrick Thompson, 53, died after the crash on the 2500 block of Route 73 (Big Road) in New Hanover Township, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Officers arrived on scene and tended to the motorcycle operator, Thompson, who was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the incident, according to a news release from the New Hanover Township Police Department. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Detective Bureau was contacted and arrived on scene to conduct further investigation.

