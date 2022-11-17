POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A 10-year-old boy in Pottstown outsmarted a potential kidnapper with some quick thinking.

The boy says he was walking home from school when a woman started following him.

He knew something was wrong when she insisted she knew his family and said he was supposed to go with her.

The boy says he ducked into a familiar store and quietly asked a worker to pretend to be his mom.

"He wouldn't leave my side, so then I was just like alright you need to stay back then, and I pulled the door," says Hannah, the worker who helped the boy. "She didn't say anything to me, so I locked it and she went on her way up High Street."

The boy called his parents from the store and they were quickly reunited.

Authorities say they have located the woman who was following him.