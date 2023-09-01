LANGHORNE, Pa. — The Bensalem Rescue Squad will receive a $172,043.63 grant from FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) announced Friday.

According to a press release from Fitzpatrick's office, the money will be used for "Operation and Safety" through the AFG program. It will allow the Bensalem Rescue Squad to enhance their response capabilities, the press release said.

"As an EMS unit that has responded to over 9,000 emergency 911 calls last year alone, the Bensalem Rescue Squad is so essential to Bensalem and beyond," Fitzpatrick saoid.

For Fitzpatrick, the grant announcement comes two weeks after he announced a total of almost $185,000 in similar grants to other first responders in Bucks County.

The AFG program had a total budget of $324 million for the 2022 fiscal year, and has awarded more than $8 billion in total grants since 2001.