LANGHORNE, Pa. — A Bucks County fire company and EMS squad will receive nearly $185,000 in federal grants, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) announced Friday.

According to a press release from Fitzpatrick's office, Warwick Township Fire Co. No. 1 received $167,192.38, and the Chalfont Emergency Medical Services received $17,535.81.

The grants will be used for "Operation and Safety" through FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program, Fitzpatrick's press release said. The program had a total budget of $324 million for the 2022 fiscal year, and has awarded more than $8 billion in total grants since 2001.