WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) has partnered with Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) to introduce the PACT With Ukraine Act.

The bill is designed to further America's partnership with Ukraine during the latter's ongoing war against Russia. To do so, it would establish a Special Envoy to strengthen relationships between diplomats in both countries, while also increasing transparency of foreign aid to Ukraine.

“Our bipartisan PACT with Ukraine Act will ensure that our relationship with the Ukrainians is strengthened and that the Administration’s delivery of critical financial and material aid to Ukraine is accounted for and streamlined," Fitzpatrick's office said of the bill in a press release.

Fitzpatrick and Quigley are both co-chairs of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, which advocates for continued cooperation between the U.S. and Ukraine.