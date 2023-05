BEDMINSTER, Pa. - A bridge dedication was held Thursday in Bucks County in honor of a fallen soldier.

The bridge has been named in honor of William Erkes, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army who died in Vietnam in 1970.

Lieutenant Erkes graduated from Palisades High School and went into the ROTC at Rutgers University.

The bridge named in his honor crosses Tohickon Creek in Bedminster.