PennDOT

POTTSTOWN, Pa. | A multi-million dollar project to replace a bridge in Montgomery County is complete.

PennDOT said in a release the Route 663 bridge (King Street) over Manatawny Creek in Pottstown Borough has reopened to traffic Thursday.

The department's contractor replaced beams and added a new pier to improve the alignment at the intersection with Manatawny Street, the release said.

The project cost $4.2 million.

The bridge provides new safety improvements as well, including enhancements to roadside protection at the approaches to the new bridge barriers, wider 8-foot sidewalks on both sides of the bridge and new ADA curb ramps at the intersection of King and Manatawny Streets. Decorative bridge lighting was also added to improve visibility, according to the release.

Rylind Construction Company of Lewisberry was the general contractor on the projects, which was financed with 100 percent state funds.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.