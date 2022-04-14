POTTSTOWN, Pa. | A multi-million dollar project to replace a bridge in Montgomery County is complete.
PennDOT said in a release the Route 663 bridge (King Street) over Manatawny Creek in Pottstown Borough has reopened to traffic Thursday.
The department's contractor replaced beams and added a new pier to improve the alignment at the intersection with Manatawny Street, the release said.
The project cost $4.2 million.
The bridge provides new safety improvements as well, including enhancements to roadside protection at the approaches to the new bridge barriers, wider 8-foot sidewalks on both sides of the bridge and new ADA curb ramps at the intersection of King and Manatawny Streets. Decorative bridge lighting was also added to improve visibility, according to the release.
Rylind Construction Company of Lewisberry was the general contractor on the projects, which was financed with 100 percent state funds.
