LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Friends and family had been searching for Jennifer Brown since her disappearance. Montgomery County officials announced her body was found not far from her home Wednesday night.

Friends and neighbors reacted to the death of the 43-year-old single mom of two.

A friend and neighbor of Brown's who asked to remain anonymous tells 69 News she's shocked to learn her friend died. Even though the announcement comes about two weeks after Brown's disappearance, this is not what she expected. But she does acknowledge the closure it brings. And now she wants justice.

It was just after the Montgomery County District Attorney announced the news: Brown's body was found where officials had been seen searching around a warehouse in Royersford, just miles from Brown's home.

"She's my age. And her son's my son's age," Sarah Foltz said.

Foltz says her son played with Brown's son all summer long at the YMCA.

"He asks me every day, did they find (his friend's) mommy yet? And I don't want to tell him now, you know. We're right there."

Jennifer Brown had last been seen just over two weeks ago on Jan. 3. The next day, she was reported missing when she didn't pick her son up from the bus.

"Knowing her, and knowing what kind of a mother she was, I didn't think she was alive," Brown's next-door neighbor Nancy Decker said. "No way. No way would she have left that child. And I know that."

Decker says while the news is beyond upsetting, she's relieved to have closure: especially considering it's been weeks since Brown's disappearance.

"You don't have to worry about, 'where is she? Is she hurt? Is somebody hurting her? Is she being tortured?'" Decker said.

"This is pretty devastating to our whole community," neighbor Michael Evak, visiting the site of the search, said.

Evak didn't know Brown. But he was one of many concerned neighbors, devastated to learn the news.

"I was hoping it's just a wild goose chase, but apparently, it's not," he said.

"I wanted her found," Foltz said. "Just hoping for a positive outcome. But the more days that went on, it didn't seem like there was good news. So, I'm relieved. But I all I can think about is her kids."

Brown leaves behind two sons: an 8-year-old and a 20-year-old.

Neighbors in the area are shaken, though Nancy Deckers says she still feels safe.

"I've been here for over 20 years," she said. "We've never had a problem."

Loved ones and the community alike want answers.

"I certainly hope they figure out who did this and bring them to justice quickly," Evak said. "For the family's sake and our community's sake."

Brown's best friend, Tiffany Barron, shared this GoFundMe page with us.

By 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, it had raised over $6,000.