BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. | The Bristol Borough Police along with the Bristol Township Police are investigating a road rage incident that involved a shooting on July 6, at approximately 8 p.m.
The incident reportedly began in the area of the Bristol Borough Post Office where there was a verbal altercation between two drivers. One driver allegedly attempted to leave the area, but was chased by the operator of a red SUV, with New York license plates.
Witnesses believe the red SUV was operated by a Dominican male. Once on Route 13, the SUV driver reportedly fired several gun shots at the victim's vehicle, while traveling north bound both in Bristol Borough and Bristol Township.
The red SUV then turned around at Green Lane, police say, and headed south on Route 13. Bristol Borough Police say they recognized the vehicle description from an earlier disorderly persons incident in the Borough. Officers responded to the area of the 700 block of Pine Street where the vehicle was located, and a subject believing to belong to the vehicle was observed in the yard of the residence.
Upon seeing police, the subject fled and neighbors said that they believed the subject had fled into a residence. At this time officers from Bristol Township and Tullytown responded and secured the perimeter of the residence.
Officers said they attempted to make contact with the occupants of the residence but were unsuccessful. Believing they were dealing with an armed barricaded subject, the Bucks County South SERT Team was activated, officials say.
This tactical team is made up of Bensalem, Bristol Township, Falls Township and Bristol Borough Officers. Officers say they continued to attempt to make contact with occupants of the residence for several hours.
A search warrant was eventually obtained for the residence, at which time the Tactical Team made entry at approximately 3 a.m.
Team members secured the residence however no one was found inside, officials say. The investigation into the shooting is continuing as is the search for the suspect.
Authorities say they are confident the suspect is out of the area and their is no threat to the Pine Street neighborhood. Also assisting at the scene was the Bristol Borough Fire Company and Fire Police along with Bristol Borough Emergency Management.
The Bristol Borough police say they would like to thank the residents of Pine Street and surrounding neighborhood for their cooperation and understanding during this incident.