BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - A 38-year-old man was charged Sunday morning with a killing a man inside a Bristol Township home on Saturday night.
According to a criminal complaint, David Joseph Jenner had been staying at the home in the 600 block of Veterans Highway when he got into an argument with 43-year-old Charlie R. Thomas Jr., and repeatedly stabbed him.
Jenner was arraigned Sunday on charges of homicide, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.
He was denied bail and sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Bucks County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at 11:01 p.m. from a caller requesting ambulance and police to respond to his residence for a stabbing victim.
He said Jenner, stabbed Thomas and then walked to the front of the home holding a knife.
A second 911 call was received from the stabbing victim's brother who said he heard an argument outside his bedroom and was told that his brother was stabbed.
The first Bristol Township officer to arrive encountered Jenner on the front porch of the residence. Jenner told the officer that he committed the stabbing and pointed to a knife that was on the ground of the front porch and stated that the knife was "evidence," according to a criminal complaint.
The knife is described as a chef-style knife with an approximate 8-inch blade that had blood on it.
Jenner was handcuffed and police noted that he had blood on his hands.
Bristol Township Police and the Bucks County Rescue Squad began life saving measures on victim, who had several stab wounds on his body.
Thomas was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim's 64-year-old mother was also stabbed in the left arm as she tried to separate Jenner from her son.
She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is expected to survive.