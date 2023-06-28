DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - With three Broadway vets singing, it was an acoustic performance inside the home of the man synonymous with musical theatre.

"I was raised on Oscar Hammerstein. On musicals like the first thing that I ever learned to sing was, there's a bright golden haze on the meadow," said Noah Ricketts.

Noah Rickets and his Tick Tick Boom cast mates and Broadway veterans Andy Mientus and Krystina Alabado took a break from their Bucks County Playhouse show to tour Oscar Hammerstein's Highland Farm.

"This is the like gold standard of musical theater, Rodgers and Hammerstein. And so, to be here and see it, to see where the genesis of it was, where these things were written. It's really remarkable," Mientus said.

Efforts to save the 5-acre Doylestown property from development and turn it into a museum and theatre education center are worthy of its own drama-filled musical.

"When you look at this place, what do you see?"

"A national treasure," Oscar's grandson Will said back in 2014 as he first led the preservations efforts which included turning the barn into an immersive Hammerstein exhibit.

He left the mission in 2020. Nonprofit The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center took over.

"Best case scenario when is this done?"

"Hoping August."

Board member Lori Kesliman adds they're $400,000 away from buying the property. New plans do not include the original immersive exhibit.

"The house will be preserved. And then there'll be a Theater Education Center in where the barn currently is," she said.

She said beams will be saved from the original barn, but the structure has to be taken down and rebuilt. She says the new barn will have multiple spaces for the theatre workshops and mentor programs, headed by Broadway vets.

To say Will Hammerstein is displeased on the new plans is an understatement, but for actress Alabado, as long as the home remains inspiration carries on.

"Just thinking about all the legacy of all of these shows and the things that we used to sing as kids like it was pretty powerful. I'm very inspired right now," she said.

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center say Maria Osmond and Julie Andrews will be a part of their Honorary board.